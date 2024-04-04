Interesting title for Rajinikanth’s Next Film

Spread the love

Superstar Rajinikanth is quite busy with multiple projects. The veteran actor lined up an action thriller to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the filming starts later this year. The film is based on gold smuggling and Lokesh Kanagaraj is quite busy with the pre-production work of the film. Rajinikanth fans have been speculating Thalaiva as the film’s title. There are a lot of posters made with the title by the fans and are circulated. But Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team are considering Kazhugu as the title which means Eagle.

Rajinikanth plays a gold smuggler in Kazhugu and his character has negative shades. The title of the film will be unveiled on April 22nd. Rajinikanth has allocated bulk dates for the project. The cast, crew details will be announced soon. Anirudh Ravichander scores the music for this 171st film of Rajinikanth. Sun Pictures are the producers. There are reports that Kamal Haasan, Ranveer Singh and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in other important roles.