JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Supritha Cute Clicks
Tulsi Benefits
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Politics

Jagan expands the Vahana Mitra scheme to lorry owners

Published on April 4, 2024 by

Jagan expands the Vahana Mitra scheme to lorry owners

In a significant announcement during the “Driverlatho Mukha Mukhi” program with the residents of Chinna Shinganamala in Tirupati district, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reaffirmed his commitment to inclusivity and the dignity of every profession.

Jagan has announced that the Vahana Mitra scheme, which provides financial assistance to self-owned auto, taxi, and maxi cab drivers, will be extended to those who own trucks and lorries once YSRCP comes back to power. Eligible beneficiaries under this scheme will receive Rs. 10,000 per year, thereby broadening the scope of support to various sectors of transportation.

Furthermore, Jagan addressed recent derogatory remarks made by Chandrababu Naidu regarding Veeranjaneyu, a candidate of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) labeled as a “tipper driver.

“Just like Veeranjaneyulu, individuals from all social classes and professions can get the opportunity to serve as legislators whenever possible. When a person from a particular profession occupies a seat in the assembly, they can advocate for the issues specific to their profession, thereby bringing them to the government’s attention. In doing so, the government can effectively address the challenges faced by individuals in that profession. Despite this being a known fact, the former chief minister, who served three terms over 14 years, has disrespected them by stating that “Jagan has given the seat to Tipper Driver and called him an illiterate who uses thumbprints.” What wrong has Jagan done? What justification do you have for disrespecting the driver? While you favored affluent individuals with tickets, I chose to empower the common man,” CM said.

“On the other hand, I’m feeling proud to let you know that a staggering 3,93,655 people have independently purchased autos and taxis, sustaining their livelihoods. Moreover, many of them are educated and have made investments in their businesses. They faced no fear of joblessness and received no external support, yet stood resolutely on their own, providing for their families. Our YSRC party offered them the recognition they deserved, granting them an identity. Obtaining a fitness certificate annually necessitates insurance coverage and regular vehicle maintenance. Without fulfilling these requirements, obtaining the fitness certificate remains unattainable. The Vahana Mitra scheme aims to lessen the financial burdens for beneficiaries, assisting them in overcoming these challenges,” the chief minister further emphasized.

Further emphasizing the purpose behind the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the aim to foster self-employment opportunities, enabling individuals to achieve self-sufficiency and support their families independently. Additionally, he underscored the accessibility of all schemes under the Navaratnalu to ordinary drivers and others, ensuring equal benefits for all.

Highlighting the impact of the Vahana Mitra scheme, Jagan revealed that 18,000 families in the district have benefited from it, receiving a total of Rs. 61 crore across seven segments.

Furthermore, Jagan encouraged people to share their suggestions and recommendations by writing them on the provided slips and depositing them into designated boxes. The Chief Minister concluded his address with a commitment to ensuring the realization of all constructive ideas for the betterment of all citizens.

