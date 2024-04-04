x
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Supritha Cute Clicks
Tulsi Benefits
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Home > Politics

YSR Congress mistakes are attributed to Naidu, says Bhuvaneswari

Published on April 4, 2024 by

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari on Thursday alleged that the YSR Congress leaders were attributing their mistakes to the TDP chief. She brushed aside the present pension issue being attributed to Chandrababu Naidu.

Bhuvaneswari visited Kadapa district as part of her Nijam Gelavali programme. She interacted with the family members of Chandrayudu, who died of cardiac arrest following the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case.

Bhuvaneswari said that the YSR Congress was in the habit of committing mistakes and attributing them to the opposition party. The present pension issue was one such where the YSR Congress-led government failed to provide money to be given to the pensioners. She said that the YSR Congress had emptied the exchequer and there was no money. The officials had to struggle to give the pensions to the beneficiaries, she said.

The YSR Congress is known for violence, murders, she said. The state had witnessed unprecedented violence in the last five years, she alleged. She further said that there was no law and order in the state in the last five years. The state was handed over to the YSR Congress leaders who resorted to extortion, blackmailing and looting, she alleged.

She made an appeal to the people to support the TDP-Jana Sena and BJP combine in the coming general election. She said that the state would be in peace and march towards development only under TDP rule.

Bhuvaneswari said that Naidu had brought several industries to the state and given employment to several thousands of people during his regime. The Kia Motors was one such industry brought by Chandrababu Naidu, she said.

She wanted the people to support the TDP if they wanted industries to come to the state. The industrialists were running away from Andhra Pradesh because of the YSR Congress, she said. She wanted more industrialists to come to the state and start investments. She said that the state would have an industry-friendly atmosphere only under the TDP regime.

