x
Switch to: తెలుగు
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Supritha Cute Clicks
Supritha Cute Clicks
Tulsi Benefits
Tulsi Benefits
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
View all stories
Home > Politics

My first signature will be to resume the volunteer system, says Jagan

Published on April 4, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Rashmika Mandanna to promote Cyber Safety
image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies
image
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
image
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears
image
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model

My first signature will be to resume the volunteer system, says Jagan

Spread the love

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said his first signature would be to reinstate the volunteer system after forming the government while noting that TDP Chief Chandrababu Nadu was responsible for the death of 31 old age people who lost their lives after trying to get the pension from the village secretariats amidst the rising the temperature.

Addressing the public meeting organized in Naidupeta as part of his Memantha Siddham Yatra on Thursday, the Chief Minister asked the people whether they are ready to fight the evil that stands in the way of doing good for the state of Andhra Pradesh.

“The battle of Kurukshetra is between the YSRCP government, which works for the welfare of the people like empowerment of women through various initiatives including registration of 31 lakh house titles, and the opposition who prevent the government from doing any good to the people,” said the Chief Minister Jagan.

Coming down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister Jagan said, “He (Chandrababu Naidu) could not bear that the government has been giving pensions on time through volunteers, so he used his men to urge the Election Commission to stop the volunteers from disbursing the pension.” The Chief Minister also noted that he would come back to power on June 4, and the first signature would be to bring back the volunteer system.

“We are committed to providing quality education to underprivileged children by providing English medium in government schools. Further, Chandrababu Naidu gave only fraudulent promises, and we don’t make any such promises nor compete with his ‘kichadi’ manifesto,” said Chief Minister Jagan.

“The Janma Bhoomi committee brought by TDP was marred with corruption. The people were forced to pay bribes to get ration, and pensions, and to get toilets constructed in villages. But the volunteer system introduced by the YSRCP government efficiently delivered all welfare schemes without corruption,” said Chief Minister Jagan.

The Chief Minister also explained the unfulfilled promises of Chandrababu Naidu like waiving farm loans, a job in every household, financial assistance to unemployed youth, and so on. “Once again Naidu is coming up with fake promises to deceive the people of the state. Are you all ready to safeguard the future of the poor from Naidu’s deception?” asks the Chief Minister to the crowd.

Next Murder politics is part of YSRCP’s DNA, says Naidu Previous YSR Congress mistakes are attributed to Naidu, says Bhuvaneswari
else

TRENDING

image
Rashmika Mandanna to promote Cyber Safety
image
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model
image
Big News: T Series and Mythri Movie Makers into a Partnership

Latest

image
Rashmika Mandanna to promote Cyber Safety
image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies
image
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
image
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears
image
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model

Most Read

image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies
image
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
image
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears

Related Articles

JayamRavi Life Imitates Art Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous Amala Paul With Her Little One Supritha Cute Clicks Tulsi Benefits Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling Tejaswi Madivada Styling Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts Diva’s Mirror Selfies Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway Anikha surendran Stunning Looks Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments Ishwarya menon latest photos Flaxseed – Health Benefits