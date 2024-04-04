Spread the love

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said his first signature would be to reinstate the volunteer system after forming the government while noting that TDP Chief Chandrababu Nadu was responsible for the death of 31 old age people who lost their lives after trying to get the pension from the village secretariats amidst the rising the temperature.

Addressing the public meeting organized in Naidupeta as part of his Memantha Siddham Yatra on Thursday, the Chief Minister asked the people whether they are ready to fight the evil that stands in the way of doing good for the state of Andhra Pradesh.

“The battle of Kurukshetra is between the YSRCP government, which works for the welfare of the people like empowerment of women through various initiatives including registration of 31 lakh house titles, and the opposition who prevent the government from doing any good to the people,” said the Chief Minister Jagan.

Coming down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister Jagan said, “He (Chandrababu Naidu) could not bear that the government has been giving pensions on time through volunteers, so he used his men to urge the Election Commission to stop the volunteers from disbursing the pension.” The Chief Minister also noted that he would come back to power on June 4, and the first signature would be to bring back the volunteer system.

“We are committed to providing quality education to underprivileged children by providing English medium in government schools. Further, Chandrababu Naidu gave only fraudulent promises, and we don’t make any such promises nor compete with his ‘kichadi’ manifesto,” said Chief Minister Jagan.

“The Janma Bhoomi committee brought by TDP was marred with corruption. The people were forced to pay bribes to get ration, and pensions, and to get toilets constructed in villages. But the volunteer system introduced by the YSRCP government efficiently delivered all welfare schemes without corruption,” said Chief Minister Jagan.

The Chief Minister also explained the unfulfilled promises of Chandrababu Naidu like waiving farm loans, a job in every household, financial assistance to unemployed youth, and so on. “Once again Naidu is coming up with fake promises to deceive the people of the state. Are you all ready to safeguard the future of the poor from Naidu’s deception?” asks the Chief Minister to the crowd.