Virgin Story To Be Released On 18 Feb

Virgin Story, a teen love drama featuring young actor Vikram Sahidev in the lead roles is announced for theatrical release on the 18th of February. The makers of the youthful entertainer unveiled a new poster featuring the lead pair Vikram and Sowmika to announce the new release date.

Virgin Story, as the title suggests revolves around the love story of a virgin couple who are rather inexperienced and are ‘virgins’ in the walk of life.

The Pradip Atluri directorial revolves around a young couple. Vikram, who was recently seen in baddie role in Rowdy Boys is entering the romance genre with this film.

Virgin Story is directed by Pradip Atluri and produced by Sireesha Lagadapati. The film has Vikram Sadidev and Sowmika in the lead roles. More promotional material will be out soon.