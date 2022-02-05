Ravi Teja Appreciated My Script Selection: Vishnu Vishal

Tamil Star Vishnu Vishal is hoping to make his mark in Telugu with FIR which is due for release in both the languages on February 11th. Manu Anand directed the movie where Gautam Menon will be seen as a police officer. The actor addressed Telugu media, as part of promotions of FIR.

During his interview, Vishnu Vishal revealed few interesting aspects like how the movie happened, the reason behind the title, his admiration towards Gautam Menon and how Ravi Teja accepted to present the Telugu version.

“Director Manu Anand did intense research for the movie. FIR will not have any objection sequences to demean any religion. Ravi Teja watched the rough version of the movie and he loved the outcome. He even appreciated my script selection. I expressed him my wish of becoming a mass hero like him.”

FIR’s trailer was released recently to good response in Telugu as well.