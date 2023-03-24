Virupaksha: Nachavule Nachavule soothing melody

Advertisement

Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming film Virupaksha has caught a fair amount of buzz in the last few days. It is a mystic thriller directed by Karthik Dandu. Already released teaser of the film promises a chilling mystic thriller.

Today, as promised makers introduced the film’s female lead Samyuktha Menon as Nandini through the melodious first single Nachavule Nachavule. It introduces the gorgeous Samyuktha as normal village girl. And Surya aka Sai Dharam Tej efforts to make her fall in love are so cool.

The beautiful lyrics explains the character of Nandini along with the love of Surya for her. Ajaneesh Loknath of Kantara and Vikrant Rona fame delivers another entrancing melody. Sensational singer Karthik sung this beautifully hitting the right chords of our hearts.

Virupaksha is the first pan Indian film of Sai Dharam Tej. The film is slated to release on April 21, 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Sukumar provided the story and screenplay for the film, B. Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer. ‘Virupaksha’ is produced by BVSN prasad under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.