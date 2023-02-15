Visakha is executive capital, no change in it, says Sajjala

State government advisor and ruling YSR Congress general secretary, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, on Wednesday reiterated that Visakhapatnam would be the executive capital of the state. He said that there was no going back on the decentralisation plans of the YSR Congress.

When the reports of finance minister Buggana Rajendranath saying that Visakhapatnam is the only capital of the state, were brought to the notice, Sajjala said that the finance minister’s statement was misrepresented. He said that the government is committed to the decentralization plans.

We have said that Visakhapatnam would be the executive capital, while Amaratai and Kurnool would be the legislative and judicial capital respectively, Sajjala said. He said that there was no plan to change this policy.

Amaravati would continue to be the legislative capital and Kurnool would be the judicial capital. The chief minister and the senior bureaucrats would function from Visakhapatnam, Sajjala said.

“We don’t speak one thing for elections and another if there are no elections,” Sajjala said and criticised a section of the media in the state for their misleading reports. He said that the media in Andhra Pradesh was playing a political role disseminating politically motivated information.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Jagan Mohan Reddy would not go back on any promise that he gave and the three capitals promise was a decision after a serious thought. He made an appeal to the people not to be carried away by the misleading and politically motivated reports of the media.