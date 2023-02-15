Jagan implementing Raja Reddy constitution, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday felt that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, was implementing not the Constitution of Dr BR Ambedkar but the statue of his grandfather, late Raja Reddy.

Lokesh, during his ongoing pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’ had a meeting with several Dalit representatives from the Satyavedu Assembly segment at the Keelapudi campsite. When the Dalit representatives complained to Lokesh, he responded that the YSRCP leaders were forcibly occupying the lands of Dalits. He promised to implement the Karnataka model once the TDP forms the government again and will work for the uplift of the whole community.

Training centres will be set up to sharpen the knowledge of Dalit youth, Lokesh said, adding that all the lands that were illegally occupied by the YSRCP leaders will be handed over back to the persons concerned. What attracted the Dalit representatives more is that Lokesh promised to release the job calendar regularly and all the vacancies will be filled once the TDP is back in power.

Lokesh was very particular about the support by Jagan Mohan Reddy to Amaravathi before elections but after assuming power he totally changed tax and now says that three capitals will be formed. ”What does this mean except cheating the people of the State,” he asked.

Now a Minister in the Cabinet, Buggana Rajendranath, says that Jagan has no proper understanding about the capital and the State will have a single capital and it is going to be Visakhapatnam. Buggana also made it clear that Kurnool is not going to be the judicial capital. What all is this except creating a sort of confusion among the people, Lokesh asked.

At Venkat Reddy Kandriga, Lokesh had an interaction with women where he mentioned another cabinet minister, Roja’s warning to him. ”This Jabardast aunty says that I am humiliating women if I talk about corruption. Such comments apply to Jagan but not to me,” he said.

It is Roja’s who has humiliated women but not any TDP leader, he remarked and said that he will certainly teach a lesson to such leaders once the TDP is back in the government. ”You tell me your problems and I will try to find solutions to them ‘,” he said.

Lokesh felt that illicit liquor is being sold freely in the State and it is claiming several lives. ”Chandranna vaccine is the only remedy for the State now,” Lokesh remarked.