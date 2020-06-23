Visakhapatnam real estate collapsed under Jagan fear: Venkanna

TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna has blamed the Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s ‘undemocratic and anarchic’ regime for the unusual steep fall in real estate values in Visakhapatnam ever since its announcement as the State’s future administrative capital by the Chief Minister.

Mr. Venkanna asked YCP leaders to feel ashamed of how the people started withdrawing their investments in the port city out of fear of the ruling party mafia. Nowhere in the world such a peculiar situation has arisen where land rates collapsed in a city which was promoted as the future capital by the Government.

The TDP MLC said the whole Andhra Pradesh was getting crushed under the present misrule contrary to the previous Chandrababu Government whose policies caused an overall economic boom right from Ichchapuram to Anantapuram in all parts of the State. While Coronavirus was proving to be a big danger for the rest of the world, it is Jagan Reddy misrule which is proving to be a greater danger than even the pandemic in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Venkanna deplored that CM Jagan Reddy seemed to be asking for Special Category Status not for AP but for himself so that all illegal assets cases against him would be dropped and no central agency comes anywhere near him. Why did not the Chief Minister ask for Special Status for AP in his latest meeting with Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. People gave YCP 22 MPs but now the ruling party was behaving as if its priority has changed for using Special Category Status demand for getting relief from assets cases.

Mr. Venkanna told the Government that its bid to shift Amaravati Capital City would not be easy like changing existing colours and applying YCP flag colours on schools, water tanks, walls of burial grounds and each and every public place. Jagan Reddy’s design to eliminate and uproot TDP would not also work considering its previous record of overcoming such challenges since 1983 itself. Kodela Sivaprasada Rao ended his life unable to face ugly persecution by Jagan misrule and TDP would fight back the political vendetta of YCP with greater determination and unity.