Vishwak Sen about Arjun’s Film Controversy

Tollywood young actor Vishwak Sen is testing his luck with Das Ka Dhamki and the film is releasing on the eve of Ugadi. During the promotions of the film, Vishwak Sen was questioned about the recent controversy with actor Arjun. The film was announced and shelved. Arjun made sensational comments that Vishwak Sen did not turn up for the shoot and he would initiate legal proceedings. When questioned, Vishwak Sen said that he would prefer not to respond to the controversy or the film. “I have a lot of respect for many and I would prefer not to respond about the controversy”. Vishwak Sen also did not respond for the question that he paid huge amount to settle the issue with Arjun.

Vishwak Sen also said that he preferred to direct Das Ka Dhamki as he felt that he could do justice for the film. Vishwak Sen directed the film and he played the lead role and produced Das Ka Dhamki. The music and the trailer impressed the audience big time. The film is hitting the screens on March 22nd and Nivetha Pethuraj is the leading lady. Vishwak Sen plays a dual role in this mass entertainer. The actor’s new film is launched today and he would join the sets of the film soon.