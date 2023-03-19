Janhvi Kapoor about joining NTR30

Young Tiger NTR’s 30th film directed by Koratala Siva will have its official launch on March 23rd and the regular shoot will follow. Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and the actress is all excited about joining the sets and working with NTR. She said that she is counting days to join working with NTR. Janhvi admitted that working with NTR has been a dream. “I watched RRR. Working with NTR is the biggest dream of my life. I expressed it in many interviews and I prayed to work with NTR” told Janhvi Kapoor.

The film is expected to be a mass entertainer and it would have a pan-Indian release in summer 2024. Koratala Siva took a longer time to pen the script. NTR is convinced with the final draft. There are reports that Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the lead antagonist. Anirudh scores the music and several renowned technicians are on board for the project. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts are the producers. NTR sports a new look in this mass entertainer that is high on expectations.