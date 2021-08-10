Vishwak Sen’s Paagal Trailer: Romantic and Entertaining

Vishwak Sen is now all set to test his luck with Paagal and the film is said to be a romantic entertainer. Naresh Kuppili is the director and Nivetha Pethuraj is the leading lady. The trailer of Paagal is out today and it is packed well with entertainment and a strong emotional drama. Vishwak Sen plays the role of a youngster who loves 1600 girls in the city and stages a hunt for his real love. The hunt ends after he spots Nivetha Pethuraj.

The trailer also hints that the film has a strong emotional drama in the second half. Paagal trailer is well packed and it sounds to be a perfect commercial package for the youth. The trailer looks colorful and has renowned actors, technicians. Vishwak Sen shines as Prem in Paagal and the title suits the film well. Radhan composed the music and Dil Raju, Bekkam Venugopal are the producers. Paagal is announced for August 14th release all over.