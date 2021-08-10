Vijayasai bail case: CBI Court expresses anger at YSRCP MP!

The CBI Court in Hyderabad on Tuesday (today) expressed anger at YSRCP MP V.Vijayasai Reddy over refusing to accept the notice sent by the petitioner in a case pertaining to cancellation of bail granted to Vijayasai Reddy.

YSRCP rebel MP K.Raghurama Krishna Raju filed a petition in the CBI Court on August 3 seeking cancellation of bail granted to Vijayasai Reddy. In his petition, Raju stated that Vijayasai is flouting bail conditions and influencing witnesses by exerting his poltical clout as Rajya Sabha member.

The petition came up for hearing in CBI Court today.

The lawyer representing Raju informed CBI Court that Vijayasai Reddy refused to accept the notice sent by petitioner. The lawyer informed the court that Vijauyasai argued that he will accept notice only if ordered by the court.

The CBI Court expressed severe anger on Vijayasai saying when CBI has accepted petitioner’s notice, how can Vijayasai refuse to accept.

The court directed CBI and Vijayasai to file counters in this case and adjourned the case to August 13.