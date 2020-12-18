Vivaha Bhojanambu Teaser: Very Entertaining

Yupp Advert

Comedian Satya turns hero with an upcoming hilarious entertainer Vivaha Bhojanambu. Inspired by true incidents, the film is directed by Ram Abbaraju and produced by Sundeep Kishan along with KS Sinish. Teaser of Vivaha Bhojanambu has been dropped just a while ago.

The teaser unfolds the plotline of the film. The story takes place when the lockdown was announced due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Satya plays a penny-pincher who gets married to a beautiful girl Aarvee Raj. Fortunately for him, only 30 guests are invited for the wedding, wherein the unfortunate thing is he doesn’t get to spend time with his wife as everyone came to the wedding locked in one place. The setup sounds crazy, wherein the narration is gripping.

It’s a tailor-made role for Satya, wherein Aarvee looks gorgeous. Music by Anivee lifts the hilarity. Overall, Vivaha Bhojanambu teaser is very entertaining from start to end and it assures fun ride for the movie buffs in theatres.

Another interesting aspect is Sundeep Kishan has played a special role in the film which is getting ready to hit the marquee.