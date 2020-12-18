APPOA misrepresented Naidu comments, says TDP

The TDP has strongly objected to the latest statements of the AP Police Officers Association (APPOA). The Opposition party accused the APPOA office bearers of deliberately misquoting Chandrababu Naidu with respect to his call to the TDP cadres to file private cases against the erring police officials. The TDP chief just told their party leaders to file online complaints and private cases if any police officer continued to harass them with false cases by colluding with the ruling YCP leaders. But, APPOA President J.Srinivasa Rao released a note saying that Mr. Naidu had given a call for filing ‘false cases’ against the police and this was totally objectionable.

Taking strong objection, TDP Politburo Member Varla Ramaiah demanded the APPOA to take back its statement and stop making such defamatory comments against the former CM. If the APPOA office bearers continued to indulge in such objectionable activities, the TDP would drag them to the court in future. Instead of solving the problems of the police force, the APPOA was now solely surrendering to the wishes of the ruling party leaders.

Mr. Ramaiah asked why the APPOA did not react at all when the newly recruited, innocent SI was jailed while it was the local YCP leader who was responsible for tonsuring of Dalit youth in East Godavari district. Also, one CI and one Head Constable were sent to jail because of the heinous YCP leaders’ activities that led to the joint suicide of four members of a family in Kurnool district. Another SI was booked and jailed for beating up a youth for not wearing a mask. The APPOA did not bother to go to their rescue and did not even raise their problems before the DGP or even the Chief Minister.

Mr. Varla Ramaiah asked why the APPOA failed to react to abusive anti-police comments being made by the YCP leaders. Whereas, it was twisting statements of Mr. Naidu out of context and issuing wrongful statements without any principles. One YCP leader used highly abusive language and called the police and the local SP impotent. No action was taken in this regard. MLA RK Roja also used unparliamentary language. MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy spoke of the police officials as touching his boots for favours. The APPOA did not give the slightest reaction. MLA Undavalli Sridevi passed derogatory comments against a local CI but the police force was swallowing all such comments.

Mr. Ramaiah termed the APPOA statement against Mr. Naidu as a ‘bundle of errors’ and demanded it to withdraw the same.