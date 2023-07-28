Viveka case – Sivashankar Reddy’s bail plea posted to Monday

The bail petition of prime accused in former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, Sivashankar Reddy, was posted to Monday. The petition came up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Friday before the bench of Justice C T Ravi Kumar and Justice Sanjeev Kumar.

Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Dr Narreddy Suneetha’s advocate told the bench that there were four petitions related to the case before a different bench. He also told the bench that there were directions from the Chief Justice bench earlier and it was not proper to take up the bail petition now.

Sivashankar Reddy’s advocate intervened and said that this was a different bail petition and should not be connected with the main case. He said that the earlier bail petition of Sivashankar Reddy was dismissed six months ago, and the petitioner was eligible to file another petition now.

Responding to the arguments, the bench told the advocates that it would hear what Dr Suneetha’s advocate wanted to say in this petition. The bench directed Dr Suneetha’s advocate to submit his statement or any references including the directions from the Chief Justice Bench.

It was then Dr Suneetha’s advocate submitted the records to the two-member bench. Justice Ravi Kumar and Justice Sanjeev Kumar told the advocates that they would examine these issues and resume arguments on Monday.

Meanwhile, the case is taking twists and turns both on the investigation side and on the accused side. The investigating agency – CBI – filed its final charge sheet on June 30, wherein it had accused Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy, as A8 in the case. It charged Avinash Reddy as the main conspirator for the murder and attributed political motives.

On his part, Avinash Reddy wrote a letter to the CBI director seeking fresh investigation into the case. He wanted the CBI to investigate impartially and accused the investigating officials of taking the political stand of the opposition TDP.