Introducing Sanjay Dutt As Big Bull From Double iSmart

Hero Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadh’s high intense mass and action entertainer Double iSmart is fast progressing with its shoot in Mumbai. Mounted grandly on Puri Connects, the movie will feature many noted actors in key roles and several leading technicians are associated with it.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is the main antagonist of the movie and the makers shared his first look poster today. He is introduced as Big Bull. Dressed in a suit with a cool hairstyle, Sanjay Dutt looks cool. But he gives a stern gaze, as he smokes a cigar. Sanjay Dutt has already joined the shoot in Mumbai.

The movie is scheduled for release on March 8, 2024.