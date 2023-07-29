Bro Day1 AP/TS Collections – Average Opening

Bro Has a very average opening day with a distributor share of 20.40 Cr, 22.96 Cr (including GST). Comparatively, Bheemla Nayak has collected 24.80 Cr (27.8 Cr including GST). The film had a good opening in Hyderabad City, UA, West. Even Other areas like Krishna are good but the problem is there is no hike for the film and thus the numbers will be on the lower side. Ceded opening is below par for the film. Nizam districts also haven’t performed like Ceeded. Overall the opening is very average considering the rates the film has been sold for. The film has good bookings today as there is a public holiday and the overall weekend should also be good.

Below are the area-wise Day1 Shares

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)

Area Day1 AP/TS Collections Nizam 6.86 Cr Ceeded 2.60 Cr UA 2.21 Cr Guntur 2.13 Cr East 2.18 Cr Krishna 1.02 Cr West 2.80 Cr Nellore 0.60 Cr AP/TS 20.40 Cr (22.96 Cr including GST)