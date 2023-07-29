Telugu Cinema: High remuneration and Low production values

In recent times, it is observed that some Telugu films are made with low production values despite spending a bomb on the total making of the film. Citrics blame it on the high remunerations of the star heroes that is resulting in such cheap quality of the movie. BRO movie becomes another recent example in this trend. Details as follows.

Record remuneration of Pawan:

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is sailing on two boats at this moment. He is actively campaigning for his Janasena party and at the same time adjusting call sheets for some movies and admitting that he needs to act in movies to run the party. It is known news that Pawan is commanding a substantial remuneration for his roles nowadays. In fact, he openly announced that he received 44 crores of remuneration for 21 days of his work for this film. With a significant portion of the total budget allocated to the star’s remuneration, makers seem to have left with lesser funds for the film making which is clearly reflecting in low production values of BRO movie . Pawan’s last three films seem to have same problem.

Cheap production values criticised:

“Bro The Avatar,” also featuring Sai Dharam Tej, is written by Trivikram and directed by Samuthirakani. Though this movie is appreciated for the different concept by common audience and for Pawan’s vintage look by his fans, both the fans and common audiences are criticising the cheap production values of the movie. Especially the CG work of this supposedly fantasy movie is receiving backlash from the viewers.

Not just Pawan films:

While the latest example for this phenomenon is BRO movie, this problem is not confined to only Pawan Kalyan films. Except the films of a few directors like Rajamouli and Sukumar that are made on Pan India scale, most of the Telugu films are facing this same problem. Notably, none of the Telugu films that are released in last one year got appreciation for high production values.At best, those films got the remark that the production values are adequate. Obviously, almost 70% of the budget of such films spent on remunerations of artists and technicians.

It’s essential to find a balance between adequately compensating deserving talents and ensuring top-notch production quality. Exploring innovative ways to optimize budget allocation while maintaining superior standards will be crucial for future Telugu projects to leave a positive impact on audiences.