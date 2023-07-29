Former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, will personally visit all the irrigation projects in the State from August 1 to 10 only to expose the miserable failures of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, said TDP State unit president, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, on Saturday.

“Naidu will present all the details with evidence how the irrigation and farming sectors have got ruined with the inefficiency and incompetence of Mr Jagan,” the TDP State unit president told media persons at the party headquarters. With clear evidence Naidu has already brought before the public through the media the present poor condition of the irrigation projects, Atchen Naidu said.

The people will teach a fitting lesson to Minister Ambati Rambabu, who, without responding properly on the issues raised by Naidu, has resorted to using unmindful language, Atchen Naidu felt. People are laughing at Ambati Rambabu who, unable to remove even the silt in canals, is talking so highly about irrigation projects, he remarked.

The people of the State are already aware that Jagan is more worried about looting, counter-attacks and murder politics than development and welfare of the people, the TDP State unit president said. With his inefficiency and incompetence Jagan has totally destroyed the irrigation and farming sectors that are crucial for the development of the State, he observed.

Only to thoroughly expose these failures of Jagan, the TDP supremo is undertaking visits to the projects from August 1, Atchen Naidu noted. The situation has come to such a pass that the farmer is now deserting the noble profession of agriculture and is preferring to take holiday, the TDP State president regretted.

The farmers are already on the ventilator but the State Government still wants more time to come to their rescue, Atchen Naidu said and felt that the people have already come to a decision to throw both Jagan and the YSRCP in the Bay of Bengal.