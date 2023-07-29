Let us focus on majority, Lokesh tells TDP leaders

Since the TDP has already achieved victory, the party leaders and activists should focus on getting the best possible majority, party general secretary Nara Lokesh told the party leaders and activists on Saturday.

Chairing a meeting of the party leaders from Parchur Assembly segment in the combined Prakasam district during his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Saturday at Gundlapalli campsite, Lokesh said that “Leaders come and go but the activists are permanent.” He called upon those present at the meeting to concentrate on getting the maximum possible majority in every Assembly segment.

Lokesh feels that the days of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, are numbered. The coming nine months are very crucial for the TDP since the party is now very keen on getting the highest majority in all the segments, Lokesh said and asked them to be among the public always to bring awareness among them on this atrocious rule.

Stating that he has completed 2,200 km-long pada yatra till now with all the blessings of the five core people, including the family members of the party, the TDP national general secretary tried to instill confidence among them. “If you face any kind of trouble the party is always with you. Unlike any other political outfit, the TDP is providing insurance coverage and has created a welfare fund for you all,” Lokesh said.

The party national leader wanted all the cluster, booth, unit and mandal-level activists to work together with close coordination. “Knock every door and see to it that all the voters in your area exercise their franchise,” Lokesh told the party leaders and activists. Maintaining that even those who voted for the YSRCP in the last elections are now keenly looking towards the TDP as they are fed up with the activities of the ruling party, Lokesh told those present at the meeting that if anyone tries to create unnecessary trouble to the party activists bring it to the notice of the high command.

Earlier in an interaction with professionals from different sectors, Lokesh said that Andhras never wanted the bifurcation of the State. Today everyone is of the opinion that it is only the TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, who can work for the betterment of the State, he said.

Pointing out that Amaravathi has been declared as the capital after getting consent from everyone, Chandrababu as the chief minister of the State has clearly shown what decentralisation is. While Rayalaseema has been transformed as an electronics and automobile hub, Visakhapatnam has been turned into an Information Technology (IT) hub, Lokesh said.

After hearing all their problems, Lokesh told the professionals that Jagan eased out several companies which have set up their units in the State, thus creating unemployment. Expressing concern over the prevailing conditions in the State, Lokesh felt that Chandrababu should come back as the chief minister for the State to progress well.

Promising to encourage all the professionals politically, Lokesh felt an immediate need to bring back all those companies which left the State to create employment here. The TDP general secretary said that all the schemes that are withdrawn now will be reintroduced once the TDP forms the coming government and all the professionals will be given proper importance in their respective fields.

Lokesh began his Yuva Galam on Saturday at Gundlapalli campsite and the pada yatra entered Addanki Assembly segment in the evening from Santhanuthalapadu.