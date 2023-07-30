Trivikram gets trolled badly for BRO

Top director Trivikram is getting criticized badly in the recent times. He has been playing a crucial role in finalizing films for Pawan Kalyan. He penned the dialogues for Pawan’s Bheemla Nayak and Triviram’s work was not so impactful for the paycheque he took. Trivikram also penned the screenplay and dialogues for BRO, a film that featured Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles. Pawan Kalyan and his mannerisms saved the film while Trivikram’s work was badly trolled.

Even the hardcore fans of PSPK have been requesting Pawan to ignore Trivikram and his work. Trivikram’s dialogues made no difference for the film. He is said to have charged Rs 15 crores for his work for BRO and he would also share the profits. This turned as a huge surprise for the work he delivered for BRO. He is getting trolled badly across the social media circles. BRO was directed by Samuthirakani and it is doing decent over the weekend.

