Vizag South MLA to leave TDP and join YSRCP

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has distanced himself from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activities for quite some time. Now, time has come for him to announce his decision to leave the TDP and join the ruling YSRCP. Reports say that the TDP MLA will join YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. They may not officially announce his joining considering the legislative complications in the Assembly.

Like other TDP MLAs, Ganesh Kumar would also meet Jagan Reddy and make some comments against the Chandrababu Naidu leadership. He would not be wearing any YSRCP flag just like Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Maddali Giri and Karanam Balaram who already shifted loyalties to the YSRCP.

For a long time now, CM Jagan has been making all out efforts to attract most TDP MLAs and leaders in Visakhapatnam and North Andhra districts. The ruling party has even tried to woo the Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu family which is known for its long-standing bond with the TDP. It was only because of this that K. Atchannaidu was made to face a lot of political harassment.

The Chief Minister’s special focus on North Andhra was evident from how he has been making futuristic plans for making Visakhapatnam the Capital of his political empire. It is well known Jagan Reddy has been saying he will be in rule for the next 30 to 35 years in Andhra Pradesh. Already, Vijayasai Reddy has taken a firm grip on North Andhra districts even though there are Deputy Chief Minister and senior Ministers like Botsa Satyanarayana.