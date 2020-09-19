Prabhas signs his third project of the season

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is approached for several big-budget projects. The actor is focused to wrap up Radhe Shyam at the earliest and he announced a film in the direction of Nag Ashwin. The film features Deepika Padukone in the heroine’s role and the project starts rolling next year. Soon, Prabhas signed a film for Om Raut which marks his Bollywood debut. The film titled Adipurush too rolls next year told speculations. Prabhas allocated just 60 days of his dates for the project which needs ample time for the post-production work.

Telugu360 exclusively learned that Prabhas okayed the script of Prashanth Neel recently. Prashanth Neel penned an out and out mass entertainer which will be on the lines of his debut film Ugram. Prabhas gave his immediate nod for the film. Surprisingly, this is the immediate next project of Prabhas after Radhe Shyam. The regular shoot commences during the first quarter of next year. KGF makers Hombale Films will produce this pan Indian project. Prabhas will complete this project after which he will move to Adipurush. Nag Ashwin’s film is delayed as it needs ample time to complete and Prabhas is keen to complete Prashanth Neel’s film and Adipurush first. Prashanth Neel’s film will release in 2021 and Adipurush will release in 2022 as per the lineup.