Vijay’s Master release pushed by a year

Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s upcoming movie Master completed shoot some time ago and the film was initially planned for summer release this year. Lokesh Kanagaraj directed the movie which is said to be an action entertainer. There are several speculations about the film’s release and there are talks that the film would head for a digital release soon. The makers trashed the rumors and clarified several times that Master will have its theatrical release and the final call on the release date would be taken soon. Considering the current situations, the makers decided not to take any risk and release Master for Diwali or Sankranthi. Master will head for release in summer 2021 and an official announcement about the same would be made soon.

Vijay enjoys terrific craze across the overseas circles and he got a decent market in Telugu states. His films are doing great business in Tamil Nadu and the producers decided to wait for the ideal time to release the project. They are not bothered about the delay and they are waiting for Master to get a comfortable and wide release. Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady in Master and the film is produced by XB Film Creators. Critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi is playing the role of the lead antagonist in Master.