Gang Leader girl locked for Maha Samudram

Sharwanand is all set to work with Ajay Bhupathi and the film is titled Maha Samudram. An official announcement about the project was made recently and Siddharth will be seen playing the other lead role in this stylish action thriller. There are several names speculated for the role of the heroine. Names like Samantha, Sai Pallavi and Aditi Rao Hydari are speculated. As per the update, Gang Leader fame Priyanka Arul Mohan has been roped in as the leading lady in Maha Samudram.

The actress signed the dotted line recently and an official announcement about the same would be made very soon. Priyanka is also romancing Sharwanand in his upcoming release Sreekaram and she is now roped in for his next project. AK Entertainments will produce Maha Samudram and the shoot of the film is expected to commence from December. More details awaited.