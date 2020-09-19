TTD Subba Reddy comments anger TDP, BJP, RRR and IYR

Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams Chairman SV Subba Reddy kicked off a major controversy by openly saying that there was no need for any devotee to give declaration before taking Darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. Subba Reddy made these comments while refuting the allegations made by Chandrababu Naidu. Actually, there is a declaration down the decades for the non-Hindu visitors to make a declaration that they have trust in the divinity of Srivaru before taking darshan at the Seven Hills Temple.

Following this, the TDP leaders, the BJP, YCP rebel MP and others took strong objection to Subba Reddy’s comments. They asserted that the YSRCP leaders cannot and should not change the long established traditions and conventions being observed at the world famous Tirumala temple.

On his part, former Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao went a step ahead and said that the ruling party leaders have no right to hurt the sentiments of devotees by changing traditions at the temple. He suggested to Subba Reddy that if anybody does not have trust in the divinity of Tirumala, they can keep a distance from the temple rather than disturbing the traditions there.

IYR further commented that there was no special rule that only the Chief Minister would have to present sacred silk robes to Lord Venkateswara. A Minister or some other high ranking person can do that. Nobody would be required to follow this tradition if they did not have faith in Seven Hills.