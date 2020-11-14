VV Vinayak out of Lucifer Remake: Who’s in?

Megastar Chiranjeevi gave his nod for the remake of Lucifer. The film is a political drama and Chiranjeevi loved the film. NV Prasad along with Konidela Production Company are on board as the producers of this film. VV Vinayak has been working on the script from sometime after Sujeeth’s version of the script was rejected. Going with the current update, VV Vinayak walked out of the project recently and he started working on the script of his next already.

Though the real reasons for Vinayak’s exit are not disclosed, Telugu360 has exclusively heard that Chiranjeevi is currently holding talks with Tamil director Mohan Raja for the same. Things will be finalized in a week. Mohan Raja is also working on a script for Ram Charan. Lucifer remake will start rolling next year and will release in 2022.