Waat Laga Denge from Liger: Vijay D’s Sports Anthem

Advertisement

The next single ‘Waat Laga Denge’ from the film Liger is unveiled and it is an inspiring song anthem. Vijay Deverakonda looks extremely energetic and is an inspiring youngster who aims big of making the nation proud in the field of international boxing. The tune is not great but the visuals take the audience to a different mood. Vijay D shines in the role of a boxer with his rugged look. Some of the visuals from the boxing ring are quite impressive.

Sunil Kashyap composed the music and Vijay Deverakonda croons for this song. Waat Laga Denge is also shot in the slums of Mumbai. Hollywood boxer Mike Tyson played an important role and Ananya Pandey is the leading lady in Liger. Puri Jagannadh is the director and he co-produced the film with Karan Johar. Liger is aimed for the biggest ever release on August 25th. A massive promotional plan is chalked out by the makers currently.