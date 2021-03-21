Wake up call: TRS vote share coming down despite win in elections!

The ruling TRS might be winning all the elections in Telangana since the formation of Telangana State in June 2014, but its vote share is witnessing a decline year after year.

This is something that TRS should be really focused on if it wants to retain power for the third term in December 2023 Assembly polls.

The TRS retained power for the second term with a landslide victory in December 2018 Assembly polls by winning 88 out of total 119 seats. TRS vote share was 46.87 per cent.

Within six months, TRS vote share fell to 37.82 per cent in April 2019 Lok Sabha polls in which TRS won 9 out of 17 Lok Sabha seat.

In Dubbak Assembly bypoll in December 2020, the TRS lost to BJP. TRS vote share came down to 35.77 per cent as against 54.36 per cent in December 2018 Assembly elections.

In GHMC elections in December 2020, the TRS vote share fell to 35.81 per cent against 44 per cent vote share in GHMC polls in January 2015.

In the latest graduate MLC polls, the TRS vote share came down further to 31.7 per cent, if the first and second preference votes in both seats are taken into consideration.