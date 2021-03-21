“Partial lockdown” likely in Telangana from this week?

The Telangana state government is likely to impose ‘partial lockdown’ in the state from anytime this week in the wake of increasing cases of corona.

Schools have become hotbeds for corona cases with most the cases being reported from schools and hostels run by state government especially gurukulam schools and hostels.

The state government is likely to announce closure of schools again.

Similarly, the government is also planning to impose restrictions on cinema theatres multiplexes and shopping malls.

Seating capacity in theatres will be again brought to 50%.

The state government is also considering imposing partial lockdown during holidays and weekends to avoid public gatherings.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to review the corona situation with health officials in a day or two.

He is likely to announce decisions on partial lockdown in Telangana.