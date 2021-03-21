KCR to thank employees, students in Assembly with new PRC, job notifications

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is all set to thank voters for ensuring TRS victory in both the graduate MLC elections.

Employees, graduates and students were the voters in MLC polls.

KCR is planning to announce a new PRC (more than 29% salary hike) for state government employees and also announce a recruitment drive to fill over 50,000 posts in various government departments.

KCR made these promises during MLC polls.

The CM wants to make an announcement on new PRC and job notifications in the ongoing budget session of the Legislative Assembly.

KCR will announce these sops either on March 22 or March 26.

Employees and students in Telangana are eagerly awaiting for KCR’s announcements on PRC and job notifications.

While giving his reply to the debate on Budget in Legislative Assembly on March 22 or on Appropriation Bill on March 26, KCR is expected to make these announcements.