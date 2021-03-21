Jakkanna and Keervani Families Are Part of My Life for 20 Years: NTR

Simha Koduri who rocked in his debut film, Mathuvadhalara is coming up with another comedy caper, Thellavarithe Guruvaram as his second film. RRR duo – NTR and SS Rajamouli are the Chief Guests for the film’s Pre-release event in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, Rajamouli said,”It is easy to judge outsiders when we watch a movie. But when it comes to the family, we like everything they do. But we will not be sure if they did really well or we like it because they are our people. You should tell us how they did this Friday. The movie looks grand. I hope it becomes a hit”.

NTR said,” Like how it is not easy to talk for parents to talk about their children in their successes, it is not easy for me to talk about my brothers- Simha and Bhairava. From the last 20 years, Jakkanna and Keeravani’s families have become a part of my life and in the decisions I take. I hope this film becomes a big hit for the entire team. When I and Pranthi think of good parenting, we always think about Rama garu and Valli garu. They are behind the success of the family. They will continue to succeed until they are present behind them”.