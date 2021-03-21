Thellavarithe Guruvaram Trailer: Fun-Filled

Sri Simha Koduri made good impression with his first film Mathu Vadalara and he is coming for the audience verdict for his second film Thellavarithe Guruvaram which is due for release on March 27th. Today, the film’s pre-release function is held in Hyderabad and NTR and Rajamouli are the chief guests.

During the event, Thellavarithe Guruvaram theatrical trailer is also released. The trailer discloses the film’s theme and it is about a youngster who tries to escape from his marriage scheduled for the next day, as he is already in love with someone else.

The story sounds intriguing and it has enough scope to give us amusement. Chitra Shukla plays Simha’s love in, while Misha Narange is the girl whom he is about to marry. The trailer also shows the other prominent cast.

It’s a fun-filled trailer and generates interest on the film directed by Manikanth Gelli. Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram and Loukya Entertainments are bankrolling the project, while Kaala Bhairava has provided music.