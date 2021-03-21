Rang De Will Show 7 Colors In Life: Trivikram

Trivikram Drinivas was the chief guest for the pre-release event of Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh’s Rang De. While Nithiin made a statement that both Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas are his two eyes in the industry, Trivikram said that Nithiin is like his own brother and he wish all his films become super hits.

Director Venky Atluri stated that he initially didn’t expect that both Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh will accept to be part of the film. “Nithiin and Keerthy brought life to the characters,” said he.

Nithiin said that he will be seen as 24 years guy in Rang De. He thanked PC Sreeram for showing him much younger than Keerthy. “I had flops before the release of A Aa and Bheeshma too provided me much needed break. I hope, the sentiment with Sithara Entertainment banner continues for Rang De and it will become a hit.”

Trivikram said, “I liked Nithiin and Keerthy who played Arjun and Anu in the film. Venky Atluri did wonderful work. Only human beings can see seven colors, whereas animals can see only two colors and they are black and white. Coming to Rang De, the film will show seven colors in life. I wish this film will become much bigger hit than A Aa.”