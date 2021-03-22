A special promotional song for Vakeel Saab

The promotional activities of Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab are happening currently. The shoot of the film completed last year and the post-production formalities reached the final stages. The makers are now in plans to shoot a special promotional song which can be used for these two weeks during the promotions. The shoot of this song will be completed this week and the song will be out soon. Thaman is currently working on the tune. Vakeel Saab is the remake of Pink and Pawan’s fans are all excited and are waiting for the film’s release.

Sriram Venu directed Vakeel Saab and the released songs turned out to be impressive. Shruti Haasan plays Pawan Kalyan’s wife and Nivetha Thomas, Ananya, Anjali, Prakash Raj will be seen in other important roles. Dil Raju is the producer and Vakeel Saab is aimed for April 9th release.