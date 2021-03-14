Wake up Sharwanand

Sharwanand is one of the most promising actors of Telugu cinema. After a series of duds, his recent offering Sreekaram received a positive response but the collections are not encouraging. Going with the trend, Sreekaram will fall short of reaching the breakeven zone in its final run. The family crowds loved the film but Sreekaram is lagging behind in the post-release promotions. Sharwanand is not spotted anywhere around as the first weekend is quite crucial for any film. Jathi Ratnalu is dominating the box-office and at this time, Sharwanand should have stepped out to promote Sreekaram aggressively so that the film would reach widely.

Sreekaram is a feel-good film and a social drama that narrates the importance of farming and farmers in this modern world. The second half is quite emotional and the dialogues are good. Kishore directed the film and Sharwanand, Priyanka Mohan played the lead roles. 14 Reels Plus are the producers. Sharwanand is busy with Maha Samudram that will release in August. Its high time for the actor to focus much on the post-release promotions for his upcoming projects.