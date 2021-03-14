Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut in May

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya had a decent career in Telugu cinema. His next film Love Story is hitting the screens in summer and he is currently shooting for Vikram Kumar’s Thank You. There are speculations that Naga Chaitanya will play a crucial role in Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Tamil critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi was the first consideration but the actor could not sign the project because of dates issues.

Naga Chaitanya was approached and he signed the project. The latest news we hear is that Chaitanya allocated the dates for the project in May and will complete his portions of the shoot in a single schedule. Before that, he is keen to complete the shoot of Thank You. Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of the American film Forrest Gump and it features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. Laal Singh Chaddha is aimed for release in December this year.