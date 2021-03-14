AP municipal polls counting: YSRCP heading for a landslide victory

The ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh is heading for a landslide victory in the elections for municipalities and municipal corporations if the initial trends of results are any indication.

The counting of votes for 11 municipal corporations and 72 municipalities is underway across the state and a clear picture will emerge by noon today (Sunday).

The latest trends indicate that YSRCP is leading in over 90 per cent municipalities and municipal corporations.

YSRCP bagged Palamaneru municipality in Chittoor district by winning 26 out of 26 wards. Opposition TDP and other parties drew a blank.

YSRCP also won municipalities in Done, Atmakuru, Kanigiri, Giddaluru, Markapuram, Tuni, Sullurupeta, Jangareddygudem, Mummidivaram, Puthuru, Chilakaluripeta, Palakonda, Venkatagiri, Mummidivaram, Ramachandrapuram, Gollaprolu, Elamanchili, Sattenapalli, etc with a landslide majority.

YSRCP made a clean sweep in Chittoor, Nellore and Kurnool districts.

YSRCP won Guntur, Chittoor and Tirupati municipal corporations.

YSRCP is leading in almost all the municipalities across the state.

However, the results of Vijayawada and Vizag municipal corporations are eagerly awaited.

A win for YSRCP in these corporations will be viewed as people’s endorsement to AP CM YS Jagan’s plans to shift AP capital from Amaravathi to Vizag.

But the trends of these three corporations are yet to come.