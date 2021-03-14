Telangana home minister violates ‘secrecy of voting’ rules!

Telangana home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali has breached ‘secrecy of voting’ rules on Sunday after casting his vote in the graduate MLC elections in Hyderabad.

The Election Commission rules stipulate that voters should not disclose party or candidate’s name to whom he/ she had voted.

But Mahmood Ali violated this rule by openly announcing that he had voted for TRS candidate Vani Devi.

As a responsible minister, that too a home minister, Mahmood Ali is least expected to follow the rules and remain as a role model for others.

But he blatantly violated these norms.

The Election Commission is expected to declare Mahmood Ali’s vote as ‘invalid’.

Opposition parties have complained to EC to take action against Ali

This incident has come as a big embarrassment to the TRS party.