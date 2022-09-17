Wakeup Kiran Abbavaram

Kiran Abbavaram is one of the promising actors among the youngsters of Telugu cinema. The actor proved his mettle with SR Kalyanamandapam and the actor even involved in the script of the film. After the super success of SR Kalyanamandapam, the actor turned a signing spree and he signed close to dozen films. He is in a mad rush and completed the shoot of six films till date. The actor released three films this year: Sebastian, Sammathame and Nenu Meeku Baga Kavalsinavaadini. All these three films ended up as massive duds.

Nenu Meeku Baga Kavalsinavaadini released on Friday and the response is quite poor. Kiran Abbavaram is badly trolled and criticized for his poor script selection and bland films. Releasing three films in a gap of 6-7 months is really not a wise move for any actor. Kiran should have convinced his producers and maintained a healthy gap between the releases. His fans are completely disappointed with his recent films.

“Kiran is a promising actor but he is really in a rush. He should take special care on the scripts before his market sinks down completely. The non-theatrical market too will be vanished soon if Kiran is not careful” told a Tollywood producer. The actor is done with the shoots of Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha and Meter. He is shooting for Rules Ranjan currently. Hope the actor will not have any new release for this year and hope he keeps more focus on his upcoming projects.