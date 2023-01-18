Waltair Veerayya is the first straight commercial hit after Indra

Megastar Chiranjeevi was struggling for success till this Sankranthi season. His stardom did not help him all these years to bring him a commercial break for a straight film. It is always common for any hero to have a big break in their entire professional career. But when it comes to Megastar Chiranjeevi, surprisingly it took more than two decades to get him commercial success through a straight film after the blockbuster Indra (2002).

Tagore, Shandar Dada MBBS and Khaidi No 150 were on the superhit list but turned out to be remake films. Chiranjeevi’s straight films after Indra are Stalin, Sye Raa and Acharya. They ended up as disappointments at the box office. Even a few remakes like Shankardada Zindabad and God Father did not bring revenues to the makers.

Bobby Kolli’s Waltair Veerayya has broken the jinx and with this Chiranjeevi is left absolutely delighted and started planning for more straight films. His next outing will be Bholaa Shankar in Meher Ramesh’s direction. The film is the remake of Tamil super hit film Vedhalam.