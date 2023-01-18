Varisu vs Thunivu first week Worldwide Collections – Varisu leads by miles

Varisu and Thunivu have finished their first week on a high note as the films have collected a gross of 212 Cr & 146 Cr respectively. Varisu is leading in all areas right from Tamil Nadu to Overseas.

Thunivu is a profitable venture in all areas except AP/TS & Kerala where the film has underperformed and also weak areas for the Hero. Overseas has exceeded everyone’s expectations and has done well.

Varisu distributors are yet to break even in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala & Overseas. Ap/Ts is an own release. So the film needs legs to achieve breakeven for all buyers.

Area Varisu (7 days) Thunivu (7 days) Tamil Nadu 95 Cr 87 Cr AP/TS 17.8 Cr 3.35 Cr Karnataka 11.3 Cr 9.05 Cr Kerala 11.2 Cr 4.45 Cr North 8.75 Cr 1.35 Cr India 144.05 Cr 105.2 Cr Overseas 67.7 Cr ($8.3 Mn) 40.7 Cr ($4.99 Mn) Worldwide 211.75 Cr Gross (108 Cr Share) 145.9 Cr Gross (76 Cr Share)