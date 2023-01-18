Thaman promised six sixers for Thalapathy66

Director Vamshi Paidipally while interacting with media over the promotions of Vaarasudu said that Thaman has promised him six sixers (six superhit songs) for the film as this is the 66th film of Thalapathy Vijay. While the director and music director were having discussions and explaining the situations of the songs, Thaman said to Vamshi” I will give six sixers for Vaarasudu”. Vaarasudu songs are hits and especially ‘Ranjithame’ and ‘Soul of Vaarasudu’ which was sung by Chitra are chartbusters.

Leaving this Paidipally said that Thaman is like his big brother. Vamshi also revealed the struggle of Thaman and the talent of the young music director to become one of the top music directors of Telugu and Tamil cinema.” He entered into the film industry at the age of 13 years. He lost his father at a very young age and took the responsibility for the whole family”, said Vamshi.