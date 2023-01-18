TDP leaders pay rich tributes to NTR

TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday recalled the services of the party founder, the late NT Rama Rao, both to the film industry and the State as well.

Chandrababu Naidu, along with party state unit president, Atchen Naidu, and other senior leaders, paid rich tributes to the party founder NTR on his 27th death anniversary on Wednesday. Terming the Late NTR as a legendary actor, Chandrababu said that he has created history by forming the government within a few months of floating the TDP.

Chandrababu Naidu said that NTR accomplished greatest achievements and wherever Telugu people are living they really feel proud of their home State. “A person can excel only in one field, but NTR has gone to a very high level in the field of films and in politics,” Chandrababu said.

“I was the minister for Cinematography when he was in the film industry,” Chandrababu recalled and said that he first met NTR during the shooting of the film ‘Anuragadevatha’. NTR brought in radical transformation in politics, he said.

“NTR always treated the common man as his god and today women are excelling in various fields only because of the foundation laid by NTR,” Chandrababu observed.

Leaders like Yanamala Ramakrishnudu could become a member of the Cabinet as NTR took the decision to make the Backward Classes (BCs) as partners in the power. “NTR will always stand atop all the best chief ministers and best creator chief ministers in the country,” the TDP supremo remarked.

The welfare schemes like Single Window and Rs 2-a-kg rice scheme were launched during his regime and foundation was laid for several irrigation projects during NTR’s regime, he stated. “TDP always accords top priority to irrigation,” Chandrababu added.

The TDP supremo gave a call to build a poverty-free society in the State and the people should join hands to bid goodbye to this psycho rule. Observing that the coming elections are very crucial to the party and the State as well, Chandrababu Naidu said that the real tribute to NTR is only to serve society and work for realising his dreams.

“NTR’s son, Bala Krishna, is extending his services through the cancer hospital while Bhuvaneswari is serving the State through NTR Trust,” he said.