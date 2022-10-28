Waltair Veerayya: Mass Song On Chiru, Ravi Teja

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited movie Waltair Veerayya under the direction of Bobby is getting ready for release during Sankranthi. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will be seen in a mighty role in the movie that also stars Shruti Haasan as the lead actress. The title teaser of the movie launched for Diwali got terrific response.

The makers wrapped up shooting a mass song on Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja. Both Chiru and Ravi Teja are superb dances, and it will be an eye-treat to see them dancing together to a lively track. Devi Sri Prasad has scored a chartbuster album for the movie, and this song in particular is going to be a major attraction. Sekhar master has supervised the choreography.

Waltair Veerayya is a pucca commercial entertainer where Chiranjeevi will be seen in a mass avatar. The movie is being mounted on a lavish scale under Mythri Movie Makers banner.