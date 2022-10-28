New Discussion: Nandamuri and Allu Bonding

Mega and Nandamuri families hold a special place in the hearts of the Telugu audience. Though the actors and filmmakers meet during the private events, they never made their presence in any film events to promote the films of each other. Several generations are aware of the fan wars between the families and they are often found regularly on Twitter and other social media platforms. The first surprise came after Aha signed Nandamuri Balakrishna for Unstoppable. Everyone is aware of the result of the talk show. Then came Allu Arjun to promote Akhanda. Balayya’s Pushpa mannerism was trending. All these made the Nandamuri and Allu families close.

Soon, there were debates that all is not well between Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega Producer Allu Aravind. Allu Aravind soon clarified for the same saying that all is well. Now, Nandamuri Balakrishna is coming to promote Allu Sirish’s next attempt Urvasivo Rakshasivo, a small film backed by Allu Aravind. There are strong talks that the second season of Unstoppable starts with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s episode but it never happened. There are no discussions about the episode. Instead, the discussion of Nandamuri and Allu bonding is going on like never before. Aha team promises more surprises in the coming days through the second season of Unstoppable. There are strong talks that the second season concludes with Pawan Kalyan and if this is true, it would be a clear sensation. For now, things are quite healthy and positive.