War Impact: Postponements in Tollywood

There are tense situations at the India and Pakistan border. The IPL 2025 has been put on hold predicting the unforeseen situations. Telugu cinema has several films lined up for release. Vijay Deverakonda’s next film The Kingdom is slated for May 30th release and the film’s release is now pushed. The makers have taken the decision and decided to put the promotions on hold for now. The new date will be announced soon after the situations turn calmer.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam is slated for May 30th release. Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is planned for June 12th release and things may change as per the situations. For now, May is expected to be dry with no big releases. Bhairavam is the only new release coming up. Sree Vishnu’s Single released today and the word of mouth has been decent. Samantha’s first production Subham opened on a dull note though the reviews are encouraging. On the whole, there is an impact of war on the Tollywood releases.