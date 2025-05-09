x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

War Impact: Postponements in Tollywood

Published on May 9, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
I give 100% guarantee you will enjoy Single – Sree Vishnu
image
Tvisha Exhibits to Debut in Dallas with Grand Launch on May 10
image
Telangana Minister, ex fighter pilot, stresses on the need for occupying PoK
image
War Impact: Postponements in Tollywood
image
Single Movie Success Meet

War Impact: Postponements in Tollywood

There are tense situations at the India and Pakistan border. The IPL 2025 has been put on hold predicting the unforeseen situations. Telugu cinema has several films lined up for release. Vijay Deverakonda’s next film The Kingdom is slated for May 30th release and the film’s release is now pushed. The makers have taken the decision and decided to put the promotions on hold for now. The new date will be announced soon after the situations turn calmer.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam is slated for May 30th release. Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is planned for June 12th release and things may change as per the situations. For now, May is expected to be dry with no big releases. Bhairavam is the only new release coming up. Sree Vishnu’s Single released today and the word of mouth has been decent. Samantha’s first production Subham opened on a dull note though the reviews are encouraging. On the whole, there is an impact of war on the Tollywood releases.

Next Telangana Minister, ex fighter pilot, stresses on the need for occupying PoK Previous Single Movie Success Meet
else

TRENDING

image
I give 100% guarantee you will enjoy Single – Sree Vishnu
image
War Impact: Postponements in Tollywood
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s journey: Passion, Power and full of Inspiration

Latest

image
I give 100% guarantee you will enjoy Single – Sree Vishnu
image
Tvisha Exhibits to Debut in Dallas with Grand Launch on May 10
image
Telangana Minister, ex fighter pilot, stresses on the need for occupying PoK
image
War Impact: Postponements in Tollywood
image
Single Movie Success Meet

Most Read

image
Telangana Minister, ex fighter pilot, stresses on the need for occupying PoK
image
Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announces three new flights for AP
image
Telugu Jawan Sacrifices Life in Border Conflict

Related Articles

Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle Shruti Haasan Black flag look Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look