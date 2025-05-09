Telangana Minister, ex fighter pilot, stresses on the need for occupying PoK

Telangana senior Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy opined that occupying Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is the only permanent solution to the long-lasting fight between India-Pakistan. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who had served as fighter pilot during his youth, stressed, Pakistan will see downfall, if India wages a fullscale war.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, an alumnus of National Defence Academy (NDA), also served as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and MP in the past. He has good knowledge about Indian Armed Forces and India-Pakistan border dispute. Therefore his comments at this juncture assumed significance.

“I have joined NDA at the age of 16 years. I have flown MiG 21 and MiG 23 as fighter pilot. I have worked in Leh, Srinagar, Amritsar and surrounding areas. With that knowledge I’m saying. Pakistan is no match to India in military power and defence strength. Pakistan will face destruction and downfall, if India wages a fullscale war,” said Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

“It is very unfortunate that The Resistance Front terrorists killed Indians after asking religion in Pahalgam. Pak-sponsored terrorists have done it purely to create differences between Hindus and Muslims in India. But we all have acted maturedly and stood untied,” further said Uttam Kumar Reddy.

“It is necessary to teach a lesson to terrorists and therefore India launched precision attacks. But Pakistan Armed forces attacked again on Jammu, necessitating Indian Army to hit back. This pattern has been repeating for years. I personally feel occupying Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) by India is the only permanent solution to putting an end to border dispute with Pakistan,” stressed Uttam Kumar Reddy speaking at Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of Telangana Congress.